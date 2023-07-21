Strategy & Design Thinking Firm Expands Tampa Bay Office to Accommodate Growth

Stonehill announced today that it has signed a new lease that will upgrade and expand its headquarters in Tampa, FL.

TAMPA, FL, USA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill announced today that it has signed a new lease that will upgrade and expand its headquarters in Tampa, FL. The lease consists of over 3150 square feet and is located at Bayport Plaza - 3000 Bayport Dr. Tampa, FL 33607. The location will allow the firm to expand its workforce focused on its primary service offerings of business process design, organizational development, post-merger integration, and corporate turnaround.

A trusted advisor to some of the world’s most interesting brands, Stonehill’s list of clients include Red Bull, Equifax, FIS, Yamaha, Stellantis, Kubota, and many other well-known companies. The consulting firm has been recognized for growth by the University of Florida Gator 100 and the United States Chamber of Commerce as Emerging Business of the Year.

Bayport Plaza is an eleven-story class A building located at the foot of the Courtney Campbell Causeway. Directly adjacent to the Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay, the building offers workforce-friendly amenities including fitness facilities, walking trails, outside seating, and views of the upper bay and Tampa International Airport.

“Over the last several years we have been privileged to work with an amazing collection of clients from across the globe,” said Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill. “Tampa Bay offers a world-class workforce, amazing quality of life and one of the best airports in the country. We look forward to additional growth for the office and our company.”

About Stonehill:

As recognized experts in design thinking, strategy development, program management, and post-merger integration, Stonehill helps companies to identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. Stonehill’s teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and project management experts, giving them the ability to unite the functional silos of business with the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized in 2019 as the United States Chamber of Commerce Emerging Business of the Year and in Insight Magazine Design Leader of the Year.