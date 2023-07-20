31 Municipalities Sign Learn365RI Compact, Committing to Increase Out-of-School Learning Opportunities

RHODE ISLAND, July 20 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today announced that 31 Rhode Island communities have signed onto the Administration's Learn365RI Municipal Compact and committed to increase out-of-school learning opportunities for young people in their communities.

"If we're going to catch up with our neighboring states and recover from the impact of the pandemic, we know there must be additional learning time outside of the traditional school day," said Governor Dan McKee. "I'm grateful to the 31 municipal leaders who are stepping up and partnering with our Administration on Learn365RI to expand out-of-school learning opportunities for all students while also helping us close learning gaps and improve student outcomes."

"Expanding access to extended learning opportunities, both in and out of school, is a key element in our work to accelerate learning and improve student outcomes state-wide," said Commissioner Infante-Green. "I'm deeply appreciative of all the communities who have made a commitment to supporting year-round learning and commend Governor McKee for his leadership in moving our state education system forward. We will continue to work with our state partners, city and town officials, and community members to ensure all students receive a world-class education."

Last month, Governor McKee announced an RFP for nearly $4 million in grants to help communities foster new or expanded initiatives to promote learning beyond the school day and beyond the traditional 180-day school year. The RFP awards are expected to be announced by the end of July, with grants ranging from $50,000 to $400,000. The funding will run from September 1, 2023 to September 30, 2024.

The RFP is one piece of the Governor's Learn365RI initiative which sets the long-term goal of improving student learning outcomes in three key areas:

- Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System (RICAS) mathematics and English Language Arts scores - Student attendance rates - Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) completion rates In addition to funding through the RFP, the Biden Administration recently approved nearly $82M in federal funds that the State will deploy to help communities create multi-purpose community facilities to support education, job training and health monitoring. These dollars will be another resource to help municipal leaders advance the Learn365RI initiative in their community.

The 31 communities that have signed the Learn365RI Municipal Compact are Barrington, Bristol, Burrillville, Central Falls, Coventry, Cranston, Cumberland, East Greenwich, East Providence, Hopkinton, Jamestown, Lincoln, Little Compton, Middletown, New Shoreham, Newport, North Kingstown, North Providence, North Smithfield, Pawtucket, Portsmouth, Providence, Richmond, Scituate, Smithfield, South Kingstown, Warren, Warwick, West Warwick, Westerly, and Woonsocket.

