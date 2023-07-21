President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Oklahoma

WASHINGTON-- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Oklahoma to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes from June 14-18, 2023.

Public assistance federal funding is available to the state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes in Beaver, Cimarron, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Harper, Jefferson, Love, Major, Mayes, McCurtain, Payne, Pushmataha, Rogers, Stephens, Tulsa and Woodward counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Adam D. Burpee has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.