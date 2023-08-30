90% Less Water and 50 Varieties, Farm & Market’s Hydroponic Farm + Market + Eatery Delivers Sustainability and Health
Grand Opening September 16th - 17th, 2023. 2401 Larimer St. Denver, CO 80205DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Water scarcity is predicted to worsen in 80% of croplands over the next 30 years. Fresh produce travels an average of 1500 miles in the U.S. Leafy vegetables lose over 40% of their nutritional value before consumption. Environmental concerns coupled with lack of variety, freshness, and nutrition make the produce industry ripe for innovation. Farm & Market’s goal is to be a part of valuable and innovative solutions.
Farm & Market’s ultra-urban location in the RiNo neighborhood of Denver holds a 3,000 square foot hydroponic farm that grows 100,000 pounds of produce per year, utilizes less than 10% of water used in traditional farming, is 100% wind powered, and is chemical-free. The building is also home to a produce market selling 50 varieties of plants that are harvested daily, including a Live Harvest station for cut-to-order herbs and microgreens. The on-premises offering is rounded out by a restaurant serving a culinary farm-forward menu. Customers can watch the grow cycle from seedling to harvest through a glass wall that offers education and transparency of a true farm-to-fork experience.
Farm & Market is a first-of-its-kind concept:
(1) Direct-to-consumer sales via the on-premises market and restaurant allow for 100% nutrition and farm-to-fork in the same day.
(2) A Live Harvest station offers herbs and microgreens that are cut-to-order at time of purchase.
(3) 50 varieties of plants are grown, versus a handful.
(4) The restaurant and made-in-house items boast food made by an in-house chef from ingredients grown on-location.
(5) The disruptive feature is the daily harvest. A fraction of each crop is harvested daily, delivering the full farm every single day.
(6) Open daily. Market: 9:30 AM - 7 PM | Restaurant: 11 AM - 7 PM. 2401 Larimer St. Denver, CO 80205.
“I am a data analytics specialist and backyard farmer, and I’m thrilled to marry these two passions in hopes of doing something valuable. After 2 years of planning and testing, we are ready to nourish folks with the highest quality food you can find. No one else has done an ultra-urban farm that sells directly to its customers.” Shares Davis Breedlove, Co-Founder and CEO.
Farm & Market’s restaurant is on a mission to create its own style of plant-forward dining. The chef-crafted salads, bowls, soups, and starters take advantage of farm produce offering 100% nutrition and flavor that can only be experienced from product harvested and prepared the same day.
“The onsite farm is a chef’s dream come true, as we can offer a menu with flavors you just can’t get anywhere else. It’s a true culinary experience. Our goal is to be an everyday eatery for everyone – with robust, satiating, delicious food featuring the freshest produce in the world.” Says Austin Breedlove, Co-Founder and Chef.
“If the neighborhood loves our offering as much as we hope, the RiNo store will become the flagship location.” – Davis Breedlove, Co-Founder and CEO
ABOUT FARM & MARKET
Farm & Market is nourishing growth and health in a community, one neighborhood farm at a time. The ultra-urban hydroponic farm grows over 50 varieties of plants with 90% less water, 100% wind-powered, and no chemicals. Farm & Market also offers a produce market and farm-forward restaurant - all under one roof. Its products offer 100% nutrition and full flavor that can only be experienced from produce harvested and prepared the same day. Everything at Farm & Market – from picked-today-produce in the market to chef-crafted recipes in the restaurant – comes from greens grown in house at the flagship location in Denver, CO.
