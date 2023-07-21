New Book, 'The Labyrinth of Hidden Signals', Deconstructs Negotiation Tactics Through Cognitive Lens
Illustrious negotiator's book covers surprising overlap between the art of the deal & the science of cerebral activity.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The release of a new book intended to rock the negotiation world by tying bartering to gestalt mental axioms has brought fans to businessman, artist, and negotiator par excellence Luis Scheinkerman, MBA.
After a lifetime's business experience throughout the Americas as well as several phases of academic achievement increasing his knowledge base and desire to share the resulting accumulated bargaining proficiency, Scheinkerman has exposed the secrets of negotiation psychology by publishing and releasing a one-of-a-kind, action-packed guidebook called The Labyrinth of Hidden Signals: Mastering Negotiation Psychology. The release is targeted to professionals who aim to equip themselves with a massive wealth of insider tips & tactics regarding the unique intellectual ramifications of bargaining and how business situations worldwide can be converted from unsatisfactory - or even hostile - to cradles of mutual benefit.
In Labyrinth., Scheinkerman uses every tool in his ample repertoire to lay bare the mysteries of the human mind for readers to take control: avoiding fallacies, biases and emotional complications that conspire against the win-win satisfaction that negotiators crave. In an increasingly complex world, this book gives readers the tools to thread the needle and project an air of confidence & power without unneeded aggression, as well as make sure to respect the diverse values of all colleagues and opponents to keep professional reputations spotless.
A blueprint to optimal preparation, and thus optimal outcomes for any negotiation, is at audiences’ fingertips. Don't miss out! Take bartering skills to the next level and become a master of leverage with negotiation expert Luis Scheinkerman's freshly released guidebook The Labyrinth of Hidden Signals: Mastering Negotiation Psychology. Get a copy in Kindle eBook, hardcover, and paperback formats on Amazon now.
About the Author: Luis Scheinkerman's award-winning experience covers Canada, USA, Spain and most of South America. In fact, during the last 8 years, he has dealt with Fortune 500 executives in all of North America. He is a Professor at Conestoga College, and is developing a comprehensive Negotiation course. He holds an MBA, as well as an MHRM, PGDCSR plus a Certificate of Negotiation from Osgoode Hall Law School (York University), as well as a Mastery in Negotiation from Harvard Business School among other specializations in Negotiation, Conflict Management and Business Protocol. He credits this laser-precise academic upbringing with his masterful approach to negotiation tactics. In his spare time, he produces artwork for his private studio.
# # #
Luis Scheinkerman, MBA
Scheinkerman Negotiations Publishing
info@scheinkerman.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram