Juvenile Charged Following Investigation into Ripley Homicide

RIPLEY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a teenager in connection to a 2022 homicide in Ripley.

On December 7, 2022, at the request of 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson, TBI agents joined the Ripley Police Department in investigating the fatal shooting of Logan Brown (DOB: 4/22/92), which occurred outside of a home in the 700 block of Skyline Drive in Ripley.  During the investigation, agents determined a then 15-year-old male from Ripley was responsible for the shooting.

This morning, TBI agents and officers with the Ripley Police Department, took the now 16-year-old juvenile into custody in Ripley.  The teen is charged with First Degree Murder, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Reckless Endangerment via petitions filed in Lauderdale County Juvenile Court.  He is being held in the Shelby County Juvenile Detention Facility.

