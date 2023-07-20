Submit Release
News Search

There were 768 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,917 in the last 365 days.

Punchbowl Street on-ramp closed to the westbound H-1 Freeway

Posted on Jul 20, 2023 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oʻahu motorists of the upcoming full closure of the Punchbowl Street on-ramp to the H-1 Freeway. The closure will affect the westbound direction on Monday night, July 24, through Friday morning, July 28, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. nightly, for guardrail and end treatment repairs.

Motorists wanting to travel westbound on the H-1 Freeway may enter by the School Street on-ramp or the Vineyard Boulevard on-ramp.

HDOT advises the public to allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and follow all traffic control signs in the area. Emergency vehicles and first responders will not be let through the work zone. For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

Roadwork is weather-permitting.

###

You just read:

Punchbowl Street on-ramp closed to the westbound H-1 Freeway

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more