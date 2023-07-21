NSBA APPOINTS INDUSTRY MAVERICK SUNDANCE BRENNAN AS NEW LEADERSHIP COUNCIL MEMBER
Dallas Small Business Community Gains Representation
Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Small Business Association (NSBA), the nation's pioneering nonpartisan small-business advocacy organization, has appointed Sundance Brennan, MBA, the Vice President of Revenue at Nada Holdings, Inc, to join its prestigious Leadership Council. The decision brings enhanced representation and expertise to the council and offers promising prospects for small businesses across America.
— Sundance Brennan, NSBA Leadership Council Member
Brennan's recognition as a dynamic leader in the Dallas small-business community stems from his impressive 20+ year career in the real estate financial sector, with a focus on empowering the self-employed through personalized finance solutions. As an advocate for financial literacy, he has relentlessly promoted the concept of home equity investments (HEIs) with Cityfunds, enabling all investors to create generational wealth.
In his new role within the NSBA Leadership Council, Brennan is driven to tackle critical small-business issues, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, healthcare costs, and access to capital. By bringing his insights and expertise to this influential council, he aims to amplify the collective voice of small businesses and deliver their vital message directly to Congress.
"I see the profound impact of laws and regulations on small businesses every day," said Brennan. "Joining NSBA's Leadership Council provides a tremendous opportunity to advocate for the interests of entrepreneurs nationwide and ensure their concerns are heard where it matters most: in the corridors of power in Washington, D.C."
Todd McCracken, President and CEO of NSBA, expressed his enthusiasm for Brennan's addition to the Leadership Council, stating, “I am proud to have Sundance Brennan as part of our Leadership Council. He came to us highly recommended, and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come.”
As part of his new role, Brennan will play a crucial role in fostering valuable networking opportunities among small-business advocates from different corners of the country. Together, they will collaborate to shape key proposals impacting small businesses, ensuring that these entrepreneurs have a seat at the decision-making table as Congress and regulators debate the future of the small-business landscape.
For more information about Nada Holdings, Inc, please visit www.nada.co
To learn more about the NSBA Leadership Council and its initiatives, please visit www.nsba.biz
About Nada
Nada is unlocking the $23 trillion home equity market for retail investors and homeowners. Its platform makes it possible for any investor to buy & sell fractions of a top city’s real estate market and for homeowners to spend home equity on a Visa(r) debit card. Fractionalizing homeownership and levelling the playing field for retail investors with the first banking and investing platform built for real estate. Delivering innovation through financial products and technology since 2019, Nada is backed by Capital Factory Ventures, Insight Capital, VM Ventures, and The University of Texas at Austin.
