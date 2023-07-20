iDVI, powered by Autoflow, partners with Specialty Administration Services to expedite the claims adjudication process

The iDVI virtual tool will allow us to thoroughly inspect a vehicle without physically being present, improving efficiency and convenience.” — Rob Fox, CEO of SAS

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Autoflow announces its partnership with Specialty Administration Services (SAS), an administrator of innovative extended service plans (ESPs) and warranty programs for retailers, dealers, distributors, and manufacturers in numerous consumer, insurance, and automotive markets. SAS offers expertise in the automotive, heavy truck, RV, marine, powersports, and home warranty markets.

“The iDVI virtual tool will allow us to thoroughly inspect a vehicle without physically being present, improving efficiency and convenience,” shares Rob Fox, CEO of SAS. “The relationship with Autoflow is just one of many efforts SAS has undertaken to reduce costs and downtime in shops and help get vehicles back to customers quicker.”

Compared to traditional inspection methods, which can take days, accumulate costs, and frustrate customers, Autoflow’s iDVI achieves inspections in just a few simple steps within minutes and at a fraction of the cost. In addition, iDVI reduces fraud and improves loss ratios.

“We are very excited that Specialty Administration Services has chosen us as their preferred virtual inspection provider. They are a very respected administration company with a solid reputation in the industry. iDVI is a perfect addition to their claims processes and will improve their operational efficiency and decrease costs,” explains Scott Smyer, Autoflow’s senior director of business development, who brings 15 years of experience as a SaaS provider in the F&I warranty administration space.

In addition to the virtual claims inspection platform, Autoflow delivers digital solutions for workflow management, communication, vehicle inspections, work orders, quality control, and rewarding customer loyalty. Autoflow focuses on streamlining everyday processes to help clients operate more efficiently and provide a customer service experience that lasts.

For more information about Specialty Administration Services, please visit https://www.saspros.com/.

Take iDVI for a test drive with a free trial to experience what it can do for your business. For more information, visit https://autoflow.com/idvi/.

About Autoflow

Autoflow | A better way to automate your profits

---

Since 2012, thousands of shop owners, technicians, and advisors have said goodbye to entry-level tools and prefer our best-in-class digital vehicle inspection and two-way text messaging platform to pair perfectly with their shop management software.

About SAS

Specialty Administration Services, a Buckeye Dealership Consulting company, is one of the fastest growing administration companies in the market, with a vast array of experience and expertise that include the following products:

Guarantee Asset Protection Programs – GAP for Heavy Truck, Auto, RV and Powersports

Product Warranty and Service Contracts

Dealer Certified Programs

Finance and Insurance Training

Additional F&I Products including Dent, Tire & Wheel, Lease Programs and Key Replacement and Gap Insurance

