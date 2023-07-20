The delegation of Turkmenistan held a number of meetings within the framework of participation in the High-Level Forum on Sustainable Development

20/07/2023

On July 18, 2023, as part of a visit to New York to participate in the High-Level Forum on Sustainable Development, bilateral meetings of the delegation of Turkmenistan headed by the Minister of finance and economy S.Jorayev were held.

The Turkmen delegation held talks with the UN Under-Secretary-General, High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States Rabab Fatima, UN Under-Secretary-General of the Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) Li Junhua, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Peacebuilding Support Oscar Fernandez-Taranko, Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, Regional Director of the United Nations Development Program for Europe and the CIS Ivana Živkoviĉ.

During the meetings, a constructive exchange of views took place on topical issues of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United Nations, including the prospects for developing cooperation with its specialized agencies and structures.

On the same day, within the framework of participation in the High-Level Forum on Sustainable Development, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan M.Byashimova held talks with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy Maria Tripodi.

During the meeting, topical issues of Turkmen-Italian cooperation, as well as prospects for further development of cooperation in a wide range of priority areas were discussed.