SB367 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Universities and Revenue - 2023-07-20

WISCONSIN, July 20 - An Act to amend 36.11 (3) (a) and 119.04 (1); and to create 36.11 (3m), 38.22 (2) and 118.58 of the statutes; Relating to: guaranteed admission to University of Wisconsin System institutions and technical colleges and requiring high schools to prepare class rankings for certain pupils. (FE)

Status: S - Universities and Revenue

