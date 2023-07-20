WISCONSIN, July 20 - An Act Relating to: expenditure of $300,000 from moneys appropriated to the University of Wisconsin System in payment of a claim against the state made by Dr. George Vukotich. (FE)
Status: S - Government Operations
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb368
You just read:
SB368 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Operations - 2023-07-20
