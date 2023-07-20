Submit Release
News Search

There were 780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,006 in the last 365 days.

SB371 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor, Regulatory Reform, Veterans and Military Affairs - 2023-07-20

WISCONSIN, July 20 - An Act to create 20.465 (3) (qs) and 256.35 (3s) (bx) of the statutes; Relating to: grants for incumbent local exchange carriers for costs associated with Next Generation 911 and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: S - Labor, Regulatory Reform, Veterans and Military Affairs

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb371

You just read:

SB371 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor, Regulatory Reform, Veterans and Military Affairs - 2023-07-20

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more