ICC Expanding Public Comment Opportunity on Peoples Gas General Rate Case
Springfield, IL - The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is providing Peoples Gas customers an additional opportunity to offer comments on the company's proposed general increase in rates at a public hearing on August 1, 2023, in Chicago. The hearing will begin at 6 pm at the University of Illinois-Chicago, Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum, 725 W Roosevelt Rd, Chicago, IL 60608.
Peoples Gas filed the petition for approval of a general rate increase with the Commission back in January 2023. A proposed order summarizing the case and making recommendations is expected to be filed by the ALJs in the fall, and a final order issued by the Commissioners must be issued before the end of the year.
The Commission operates under the direction of state law and statute. The ICC's mission is to balance the interests of consumers and utilities to ensure adequate, efficient, reliable, safe and least-cost public utility services.
About the Illinois Commerce Commission
The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is a quasi-judicial body made up of five Commissioners. Through its Public Utility Program, the Commission oversees the provision of adequate, reliable, efficient and safe utility services at the least possible cost to Illinois citizens served by electric, natural gas, telecommunications, water and sewer public utility companies. Through its Transportation Regulatory Program, the Commission oversees public safety and consumer protection programs with regard to intrastate commercial motor carriers of general freight, household goods movers, relocation towers, safety towers, personal property warehouses and repossession agencies. The Commission's Rail Safety Program also inspects and regulates the general safety of railroad tracks, facilities and equipment in the state.