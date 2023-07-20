Rebuilding Bloomington-Normal Major projects highlight Year Five of Rebuild Illinois

ILLINOIS, July 20 - Gov. Pritzker's historic capital program improving infrastructure in key part of state





BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL - Entering Year Five of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced multiple projects in the Bloomington-Normal area are underway, highlighting an ongoing commitment made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan capital program. Six major projects represent a total investment of more than $48 million, improving safety, mobility and quality of life while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.





"Rebuild Illinois is revitalizing communities and neighborhoods by investing in projects and people in the Bloomington-Normal area and throughout the state," said Gov. Pritzker. "Through the largest capital program in state history, IDOT will be delivering improvements to build a more resilient, accessible and equitable system of transportation for generations to come, while creating jobs and enhancing local quality of life."





The six projects are all scheduled to be completed in 2023:

Veterans Parkway from Clearwater Avenue to Old Route 66 in Bloomington patching , milling and resurfacing with ADA improvements began in June and is anticipated to wrap up in October. Veterans Parkway is reduced to one lane in both directions from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

, milling and resurfacing with ADA improvements began in June and is anticipated to wrap up in October. Veterans Parkway is reduced to one lane in both directions from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. U.S. Business 51, just north of Raab Road in Normal box culvert replacement across U.S. Business 51 will begin in June and is anticipated to wrap up in September. U.S. Business 51 will be down to one lane in both directions.

box culvert replacement across U.S. Business 51 will begin in June and is anticipated to wrap up in September. U.S. Business 51 will be down to one lane in both directions. Old U.S. 51 over Kickapoo Creek 1 mile north of U.S. 136 bridge superstructure replacement will begin in June and is anticipated to wrap up in November. Old U.S. 51 will remain closed throughout the project.

superstructure replacement will begin in June and is anticipated to wrap up in November. Old U.S. 51 will remain closed throughout the project. Illinois 9 from Illinois 122 to Walton Drive in Bloomington patching, milling and resurfacing work of Illinois 9 began in April and is anticipated to wrap up in July. Illinois 9 is reduced to one lane in both directions with flaggers.

patching, milling and resurfacing work of Illinois 9 began in April and is anticipated to wrap up in July. Illinois 9 is reduced to one lane in both directions with flaggers. I-55 from the Logan County line to 1.8 miles south of Shirley patching, milling and resurfacing of I-55 began in June and is anticipated to wrap up in October. The interstate is reduced to one lane in both directions.

patching, milling and resurfacing of I-55 began in June and is anticipated to wrap up in October. The interstate is reduced to one lane in both directions. I-74, 0.4 mile north of I-55 Business to 0.3 mile east of U.S. 51 at I-55 in Bloomington patching, milling and resurfacing of I-74 began in May and is anticipated to wrap up in September. I-74 is reduced to one lane in both directions.

"Improvements to the safety and stability of Bloomington's roads and bridges is a vital step towards building a stronger future for our community," said state Rep. Sharon Chung (D-Bloomington). "The Rebuild Illinois program is funding and executing projects that will bring valuable jobs and tourism dollars to Bloomington, while bolstering the safety of our roads and bridges."





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





"Rebuild Illinois has been a game-changer for our city, propelling us into a new era of progress and prosperity. The significant investments in infrastructure have not only created jobs and economic growth but have also improved safety and connectivity throughout the community," said Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe. "Thanks to Rebuild Illinois, Bloomington is positioned for sustainable growth and a brighter future for all our residents."





Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.





"These investments in the Bloomington-Normal region will strengthen our system of multimodal transportation across the state," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Remember: If you are driving in Illinois this construction season, you will be driving through work zones. When you see orange, stay patient, drop the devices and slow down."



