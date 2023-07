N.C. Oil and Gas Commission to meet on Aug. 1

The North Carolina Oil and Gas Commission will meet in the Training Room at the Green Square building, 217 W. Jones St., Raleigh NC 27603, on Aug. 1, 2023. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m.

Members of the public may attend in-person or join the meeting by computer or phone.

An agenda and supporting documents will be posted prior to the meeting on the Commission website.

Oil and Gas Commission Meeting

When: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023

Where: Ground Floor Training Room of Green Square, 217 W. Jones St., Raleigh NC 27603

Meeting link | Meeting ID: 287 384 048 792 | Passcode: WewvD6

Join by phone: +1 984-204-1487 | Meeting Number/Access Code: 902 101 820#

Among its duties, the Commission has the authority to regulate the spacing of wells for oil and gas exploration, establish areas where oil and gas drilling can occur, and limit the production of oil and gas exploration. The Commission is required to submit annual progress reports to the Joint Legislative Commission on Energy Policy and the Environmental Review Commission. Employees with N.C. Department of Environmental Quality serve as staff to the Commission and enforce rules the Commission adopts.