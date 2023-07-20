Coherus BioSciences Appoints Dr. Michael Ryan to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- – Recognized biopharma commercialization and market access leader to support Coherus’ strategic vision and multiple product launches –



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced the appointment to its Board of Directors of biopharma commercialization and market access expert Michael Ryan, Pharm. D. Dr. Ryan has four decades of experience working in academia and the biopharmaceutical industry bringing high-value therapeutics to patients. Dr. Ryan’s distinguished career includes most recently serving as Senior Vice President and Head for U.S. and Worldwide Value, Access, Pricing and Health Economics and Outcomes Research for Bristol Myers Squibb (“BMS”) for over seven years. In this role, Dr. Ryan was responsible for more than 1,600 staff in 64 countries who were responsible for Strategic Payer Marketing, Pricing and Contracting, Real World Evidence Generation & Analytics, Access Clinical Development, Payer and Organized Customer Sales, Market Access Scientific Liaison Program, and Health Economics and Outcomes Research across the $44 billion BMS worldwide biopharmaceutical and biomarker portfolio.

Dr. Ryan is Chair of the Board of the National Pharmaceutical Council (“NPC”) and remains an Executive Advisor to BMS. He has served on the boards of PhRMA, BIO, NPC, the University of Southern California Schaeffer Center for Health Policy, and the Universities of Michigan College of Pharmacy and the University of California at San Francisco (“UCSF”) School of Pharmacy.

“We are thrilled to have a biopharma commercialization leader of Dr. Ryan’s caliber join our Board of Directors. Mike brings to Coherus his wealth of experience in market access and health economics from his distinguished tenure at Bristol-Myers Squibb as well as other companies at a national and global level,” said Denny Lanfear, chief executive officer of Coherus. “His extensive expertise will provide invaluable insights as we continue to launch new products and advance our pipeline of innovative therapies to extend patient survival.”

“I have spent my career focused on delivering patient benefit and value across the biopharma industry and found Coherus’ mission to develop new treatments to extend survival for cancer patients, as well as increasing access to important medicines, highly consistent with my own personal values,” said Dr. Ryan. “Coherus has assembled a strong executive team to execute on a very sound strategy, and I look forward to collaborating with them and the Board to realize its full potential.”

Prior to joining BMS, Dr. Ryan spent 16 years at Amgen, serving in roles including Vice President and General Manager of the Nephrology Business Unit, where he was responsible for the P&L and life cycle management of three products used to treat patients with kidney disease: Epogen®, Aranesp® and Sensipar®.

Dr. Ryan is currently the founder and chief executive officer of Koios Enterprises & Consulting, an executive consulting firm specializing in patient access with a focus on evidence generation, value, pricing and policy solutions that enable patient access. Dr. Ryan is a graduate of the University of California at Los Angeles and UCSF and completed his residency program at the University of Michigan. After completing his residency, Dr. Ryan directed clinical pharmacy research, education and operations at the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy and University of Michigan College of Pharmacy.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of innovative immunotherapies to treat cancer. Coherus’ strategy is to build a leading immuno-oncology franchise funded with cash generated through net sales of its diversified portfolio of FDA-approved therapeutics.

In 2021, Coherus in-licensed toripalimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody, in the United States and Canada. The Biologics License Application for toripalimab in combination with chemotherapy as treatment for recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma is currently under review by the FDA.

Coherus markets UDENYCA® (pegfilgrastim-cbqv), a biosimilar of Neulasta®, CIMERLI® (ranibizumab-eqrn), a biosimilar of Lucentis®, and YUSIMRY™ (adalimumab-aqvh), a biosimilar of Humira®.

