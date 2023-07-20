Mondelēz International Appoints Cees ‘t Hart to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today announced the appointment of Cees ‘t Hart to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective today.



“We are pleased to welcome Cees to our Board. His deep experience building local and international brands makes him an invaluable resource for our company,” said Dirk Van de Put, Chairman & CEO of Mondelēz International.

't Hart has worked for more than 30 years in the food and beverage industry, most recently serving as CEO of Carlsberg Group, a position he’s held since 2015. Before joining Carlsberg, 't Hart was CEO of Royal FrieslandCampina. Previously, he held various positions within Unilever across Eastern and Western Europe as well as Asia. During his tenure at Unilever, he served as a member of the Europe Executive Board. 't Hart currently serves as Chairman of KLM's Supervisory Board and sits on the Board of AirFranceKLM.



't Hart’s appointment expands the size of the Company’s Board to 10 members.

