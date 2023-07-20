PetIQ, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

/EIN News/ -- EAGLE, Idaho, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetIQ, Inc. (“PetIQ” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PETQ), a leading pet medication and wellness company, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, after the market close.



The Company will host a conference call with members of the executive management team to discuss these results. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. To participate on the live call listeners in North America may dial 833-816-1410 and international listeners may dial 412-317-0503.

In addition, the call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted at the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.PetIQ.com. A telephonic playback will be available through Tuesday, August 29, 2023. North American listeners may dial 844-512-2921 and international listeners may dial 412-317-6671; the passcode is 10180442.

About PetIQ

PetIQ is a leading pet medication and wellness company delivering a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives through convenient access to affordable veterinary products and services. The Company engages with customers through more than 60,000 points of distribution across retail and e-commerce channels with its branded and distributed medications as well as health and wellness items, which are further supported by its world-class medications manufacturing facility in Omaha, Nebraska and health and wellness manufacturing facility in Springville, Utah. The Company’s national service platform operates in over 2,600 retail partner locations in 41 states providing cost effective and convenient veterinary wellness services. PetIQ believes that pets are an important part of the family and deserve the best products and care we can give them.

Contact

Investors: katie.turner@petiq.com or 208.513.1513

Media: kara.schafer@petiq.com or 407.929.6727



