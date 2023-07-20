Submit Release
News Search

There were 814 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,066 in the last 365 days.

Senate Agrees to Manchin’s Bipartisan NDAA Amendment to Prevent Strategic Petroleum Reserve Sales to China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea

Click Here to Watch Chairman Manchin Deliver a Floor Speech in Support of the Amendment  

Washington, DC – Today, the U.S. Senate voted 85-14 to agree to Senator Joe Manchin’s (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, S.Amdt.926, a bipartisan amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024 that would prohibit the sale of petroleum products from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China, Russia, Iran and North Korea and to their state-owned companies. Chairman Manchin introduced the bipartisan amendment with Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX), Joni Ernst (R-IA) and John Fetterman (D-PA).

“Following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. ramped up production and exports to help meet global demand. It had been devastating to the world. China, on the other hand, stockpiled oil and held back refinery production and while China was stockpiling, one of its state-owned companies purchased over 1.4 million barrels from the United States of America, the people of our great country, from our own stock of reserves. That’s what we’re trying to stop,” Chairman Manchin said in part during a speech on the Senate floor.

To watch a video of Chairman Manchin’s full remarks on the Senate floor, please click here.

You just read:

Senate Agrees to Manchin’s Bipartisan NDAA Amendment to Prevent Strategic Petroleum Reserve Sales to China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more