Mayor Bowser Breaks Ground on New Affordable Senior Housing Project in Ward 4

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser was joined by District officials and community members to break ground on Riggs Crossing Senior Residences, a new 93-unit senior affordable housing development coming to the Riggs Park community. Riggs Crossing Senior Residences is the second phase of two-phase project at the intersection of Riggs Road and South Dakota Avenue NE. In 2022, Mayor Bowser cut the ribbon on the first phase of the project and delivered 90 townhomes to the District, five of which were designated as affordable housing.



“This new housing is going to ensure more longtime Washingtonians, including many of our neighbors who have played an important role in the transformation of Riggs Park, can continue their legacies in DC,” said Mayor Bowser. “This project has been a true team effort across District Government and with the community. I started working on this project as an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner and later as a Ward 4 Councilmember. Over the years, we’ve worked together to bring a grocer, retail, a new library, housing, and now, with this project, we will deliver 93 affordable homes for seniors in Riggs Park.”

Riggs Crossing Senior Residences will create 52 apartments for households with incomes at or below 30% of the Median Family Income (MFI) and 41 apartments for households between 30% to 50% MFI. Ten apartments are designated for Permanent Supportive Housing. The mission-based social enterprise Jaydot will support senior residents with services such as food, mental health resources, transportation access, and more. The project will also include ground floor retail/commercial space, of which at least 5,000 net leasable square feet is reserved for lease by Local and Unique Retailers.



The Riggs Crossing Senior Residences received significant support from the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) and DC Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD). The project was partly funded with approximately $25 million from the Housing Production Trust Fund from DHCD. In addition, the project also received support from the District of Columbia Housing Authority, along with federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits and DC tax credits. The Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing (APAH), in partnership with EYA, is lead developer on the project.

“The regional need for affordable homes is only growing,” says APAH President and CEO, Carmen Romero. “APAH’s goal is to create more homes and provide supportive programming that empowers residents. We’re thrilled to bring our innovative, caring approach to housing seniors in Washington, DC and are thankful to partner with fellow experienced developer, EYA.”



Prior to the development of the project, the land was a slip lane road toward a highway. However, community members in the area advocated for the land to be developed to better serve the interests of the surrounding neighborhood.





