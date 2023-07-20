Governor Phil Scott Signs Third Emergency Order in Response to Severe Flooding

Berlin, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today signed an addendum to his Emergency Declaration (Executive Order 03-23), providing additional flexibility regarding professional regulation to address community healthcare resources and security in connection with the disaster recovery.

“I appreciate our collaboration with the Secretary of State and her team as we work to address emerging needs,” said Governor Scott. “My team will continue to do what is needed to provide regulatory relief to meet the needs of Vermonters as quickly and effectively as possible.”

“We are thankful for the partnership with the Governor and his team to get Vermonters the services they so crucially need,” said Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas.

The Governor will consider additional regulatory relief and action to ensure the state can promptly respond to the significant damage and rebuilding efforts.

For more information, click here to view Addendum 3, Licensee Regulatory Relief.