VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners Invests in Predict Health to Help Humanize Healthcare for Senior Citizens

Predict Health is using data, analytics and technology to rebuild and improve the consumer experience, retention, and health equity in Medicare

We are doing our part to help rebuild the country’s broken healthcare system for our seniors, the vulnerable and their families. ” — Shub Debgupta, Predict Health, CEO and Co-Founder

RICHMOND, VIRIGNIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia Venture Partners, the equity investment program of Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), today announced an investment in Predict Health, Inc. Arlington, Va.-based Predict Health is a health technology analytics and AI company that is humanizing the healthcare experience for our seniors by helping Medicare Advantage, Duals, Medicaid payers and their partners better understand the consumer’s needs and expectations to achieve better business, member experience and regulatory outcomes. Predict Health will use this investment to expand its technology capabilities and to grow its customer base.

Many seniors and their families face a wide range of challenges when affording, accessing and using quality healthcare. As healthcare costs continue to rise, health inequity stays stubbornly high, and access gets harder, many seniors are forced to choose healthcare plans that do not align with their needs. Predict Health is a technology analytics company that works to help plans simplify how seniors navigate and manage their healthcare experience and improve member and plan outcomes.

“After a personal experience with a hospital visit for a family member that led to a myriad of bills and confusing options, I realized this was not an isolated incident, and one that could have been avoided if the Medicare payers had a better understanding of their member’s situation, needs and expectations. Better understanding of the consumer would lead to better outcomes for everyone,” says Shub Debgupta, CEO and Co-Founder. “At Predict Health, we are doing our part to help rebuild the country’s broken healthcare system for our seniors, the vulnerable and their families. Our goal is to help people and their payors work better together and improve their healthcare experience and we thank VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners investment to help continue our growth.”

Predict Health uses artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced data analytics technology to understand what type of plan experiences seniors seek, how they judge plans, and what causes them to switch. This helps both insurers and partners create high-value Medicare plans to allow beneficiaries to get the most out of their insurance plan and for insurers to attract and retain members by providing an engaging member experience.

“The Predict Health team is dedicated to understanding the insurance needs of seniors and providing them with high-quality healthcare plans,” says Jennifer O’Daniel, Senior Investment Director, VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners. “Currently servicing thousands of Medicare Advantage members and their plans, the Predict Health team is just getting started. We are very excited to contribute to their success and see their growth in aiding the insurance industry.”

VIPC’s investment in Predict Health draws upon funds made available through the U.S. Treasury Department State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) Program.

About Predict Health

Predict Health is a deep technology analytics company that is humanizing the healthcare experience for our 65+ million seniors and our vulnerable by helping Medicare Advantage payors and other healthcare entities put the consumer at the center and achieve better business, operational and regulatory outcomes. Predict Health helps Medicare plans improve the member experience, grow their membership, retain and serve members longer. The company uses unique data, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced data analytics, and a secure AI-ready analytics infrastructure to help health plans and their partners create high-value Medicare plans, improve Stars quality, attract and retain their members, and meet member compliance requirements. For more information, please visit our web page at www.predicthealth.ai

About Virginia Venture Partners Virginia Venture Partners, is the equity investment program of VIPC that makes seed-stage equity investments in Virginia-based technology, clean energy, and life science companies with a high potential for achieving rapid growth and generating a significant economic return for entrepreneurs, co-investors, and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Since its inception in 2005, Virginia Venture Partners has deployed $41.8 million in capital across more than 275 portfolio companies, including 17 companies in designated Opportunity Zones. Virginia Venture Partners’ investment decisions are guided by the Virginia Venture Partners Investment Advisory Board (IAB). This independent, third-party panel has drawn from the expertise of leading regional entrepreneurs, angel, and strategic investors, and venture capital firms such as New Enterprise Associates, Grotech Ventures, Harbert Venture Partners HIG Ventures, Edison Ventures, In-Q-Tel, Intersouth Partners, SJF Ventures, Carilion Health Systems, Johnson & Johnson, General Electric, and Alpha Natural Resources. For more information, please visit www.virginiaipc.org/vvp.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities | As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) |Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center |Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

