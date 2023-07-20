Submit Release
Kiefer Sutherland Shares the Spirit of Red Bank, Nova Scotia From Coast to Coast With the Launch of Red Bank Whisky in Alberta

/EIN News/ -- HUBBARDS, Nova Scotia, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians can raise their glasses to some of the world’s finest whisky now being born on Canada’s Atlantic Coast. Co-founded by proud Canadian actor, musician and whisky enthusiast Kiefer Sutherland, Red Bank Whisky is officially on shelves in Alberta July 20th, soon to be available Canada-wide.

“Red Bank isn’t just a whisky,” says Sutherland. “It is a testament to the passion and artistry of Canadian craftsmanship, and a reflection of the warm East Coast hospitality that you can always bank on.”

Co-founded by Kiefer Sutherland, Gary Briggs, Shawn Hiscott and Rob Steele, and carefully crafted by Master Blender Michel Marcil, Red Bank Whisky embodies good taste, good times, good friends and the rich heritage and tradition of Canadian whisky. A masterful blend and balance of rye, corn and wheat whiskies, Red Bank Whisky stands out as a smooth, master distilled, premium spirit with a taste that captures the essence of Canada.

Building a Canadian whisky legacy, the brand is set to share the rocky shores of Nova Scotia from coast to coast in the coming months “Having successfully introduced RED BANK Whisky in Atlantic Canada Watch for RED BANK Whisky to be available on shelves across British Columbia, Manitoba & Saskatchewan in the coming weeks…”

As shareable as a good story, Red Bank Whisky is about moments with family and friends while celebrating the memories you’ve made and those you’ve yet to make. With its impeccable quality and homegrown taste, Red Bank Whisky is set to captivate whisky connoisseurs, new to whisky drinkers and mixologists alike and become a symbol of Canadian excellence.

Fortunately, everyone’s a friend around a bottle of Red Bank. The finest blended whisky for those who will settle for nothing less. Bank on it.

ABOUT RED BANK WHISKY CO
RED BANK Whisky Co, owners of RED BANK Canadian Whisky is a proudly and purely Canadian company distilling the best Canadian whisky to share with the world. Born on Nova Scotia’s rocky shores and hand-crafted with pure Canadian ingredients, Red Bank Whisky is an authentic expression of its coastal terroir. RED BANK Whisky Co was established in 2022.
For more information visit: www.redbankwhisky.com

