Woof & Work Celebrates Five Years in South Austin
Pawty with dog-centric, human-friendly businesses on Saturday, July 22ndAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past five years, Work & Woof, the first dog-daycare and co-working space in Texas, and the only crate-and-kennel-free dog facility with both indoor and outdoor play yards in Austin, has seen over 48,000 dogs pass through their yard. Woof & Work is celebrating this milestone with a fundraising event for TRAPRS (Trapping, Rescue and Pet Recovery Service), a 501(C)3, fully volunteer-run organization serving the greater Austin, Texas area.
“Six years ago I adopted my dog, Lucca Marie, and wanted to be able to take her to work with me. I was doing social media and events at the time, and couldn’t find a coworking space that wasn’t a coffee shop that allowed me to bring my dog to work - and that’s how Work & Woof was born,” said Jill Dretzka, founder. “I feel very lucky to be where I am today. I love my job, and my community. We are a dog-centric, human-friendly business that puts your pet first.”
Work & Woof experienced incredible growth with the increase of pet adoptions during the pandemic, and continues to cater to local pet parents by offering monthly themed photo booths and enrichment activities. They offer something for every dog - including those that need a little space and patience. The Solo Kids Club lets dog owners rent a yard and bring their reactive dog in to run, play and spend quality time with their dog Mom or Dad. Dretzka also started PuzzlePup Library, a sustainable toy rental library that allows pet parents in Austin to rent enrichment toys and other supplies as an alternative to purchasing these items that often get used and quickly retired.
“There is a big difference between having a dog and being a pet parent,” said Dretzka. “My clients treat their dogs as children. They are absolutely part of the family, so we treat all dogs as we would want people to treat our own.”
The Woof & Work Anniversiday party will showcase vendors and giveaways from both national and local pet-friendly businesses, including: The Farmer's Dog, Pet Honesty, Benebone, Nulo, Homeescape Pets, Pawstin Bakery, Frey Collars, Spokesman Coffee, LuckyLab Coffee, and more. Additionally, EveryDog Austin, who aims to provide inclusive, accessible dog training and behavior resources to the Austin community, will also be in attendance.
You can get free tickets to the event here, and learn more about visiting Woof & Work by visiting their website.
Event details
Saturday, July 22, 2023
11 AM to 2 PM
Work & Woof
4930 S Congress Avenue
Building A
