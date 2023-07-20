Innovative Service Improves Access to Care for Saskatchewan Patients

Submit Release
The Government of Saskatchewan is reminding patients and providers of a free tool to increase accessibility of medical appointments. Up and running since June 2022, the Saskatchewan Virtual Visit Program allows patients to connect with their health care provider from home, or a location of their choice, using audio or video conferencing. Patients may also choose to have family members or support persons with them during the consultation.

Health care providers across Saskatchewan including physicians, nurses, mental health professionals and allied health care professionals (such as physiotherapists) can use the Saskatchewan Virtual Visit Program to connect with patients.

"Our goal is to ensure that Saskatchewan residents, regardless of where they live may easily connect with their health care providers," Minister of Health Paul Merriman said. "The program improves access to care, reduces the need to travel for patients in rural settings, and allows providers to treat patients in a more timely fashion, on a schedule that works for them."  

The Virtual Visit Program is easy to use and will work on any mobile device via web browser or the dedicated mobile app, from anywhere in Saskatchewan, including in low bandwidth environments. The "Saskatchewan Virtual Visit" app can be downloaded on your mobile phone. The Saskatchewan Virtual Visit Program is free and patients are reminded that at no time will the provider ask for payment.

Patients who feel the Virtual Visit Program is a good option for them should speak to their health care provider to request a virtual visit option. Participating physicians will email an invitation that contains further instructions. The highest health industry standards with regard to privacy, security, and reliability are assured while using the program.

Patients and health care providers can find more information on saskatchewan.ca.

