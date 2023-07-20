EU extends mandate of Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia 

The Council of the European Union today adopted a decision extending the mandate of the EU Special Representative (EUSR) for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia for one year, until 31 August 2024.

This position is currently held by Toivo Klaar, an Estonian diplomat.

He was appointed EUSR for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia on 13 November 2017. His task is to contribute to a peaceful settlement of conflicts in the region, namely the crisis in Georgia and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as to encourage regional cooperation between Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, and, as appropriate, their neighbouring countries.

EU Special Representatives are proposed by the High Representative to promote the EU’s policies and interests in specific regions and countries, and provide the EU with an active political presence in those areas.

