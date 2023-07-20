Submit Release
News Search

There were 875 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,014 in the last 365 days.

EU extends mandate of Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia 

The Council of the European Union today adopted a decision extending the mandate of the EU Special Representative (EUSR) for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia for one year, until 31 August 2024.

This position is currently held by Toivo Klaar, an Estonian diplomat.

He was appointed EUSR for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia on 13 November 2017. His task is to contribute to a peaceful settlement of conflicts in the region, namely the crisis in Georgia and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as to encourage regional cooperation between Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, and, as appropriate, their neighbouring countries.

EU Special Representatives are proposed by the High Representative to promote the EU’s policies and interests in specific regions and countries, and provide the EU with an active political presence in those areas.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU extends mandate of Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia 

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more