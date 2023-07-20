Atlanta Community Food Bank Announces New Advisory Board Members
ATLANTA, GA, USA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Atlanta Community Food Bank, the central hub in the fight against hunger in Atlanta and North Georgia, has elected eight new Advisory Board members for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. The new Advisory Board members were selected at the June meeting and will begin their roles with the Food Bank starting July 2023.
“We are incredibly lucky to have so many outstanding leaders from our community serve on our advisory board for the next year,” said Kyle Waide, President & CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank. “Their experience and commitment to bettering Atlanta, and the work we do at the Food Bank, will serve us well now and into the future.”
The Advisory Board has more than 40 members. The new Advisory Board members include:
Brenda Smith, VP, Supply Chain Transformation at The Coca-Cola Company
Chris Martin, Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain at Veritiv
Christine Conner, Managing Partner at Switch Consulting
Jeff Schultz, CFP, Executive Vice President at Janney Montgomery
Joseph Rheaves, Market President – Atlanta at Truist
Michael Parsons, Senior Vice President at Bank of America
Ryan Rouille, Partner at LernerRouille
For more information about the Atlanta Community Food Bank or to learn how you can help, visit www.acfb.org.
About Atlanta Community Food Bank
The Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day, including children, seniors and working families. Through more than 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help more than 611,000 people get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at acfb.org.
