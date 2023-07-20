United States Mint Announces Designs for 2024 American Women Quarters™ Program Coins

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) is pleased to announce the designs for the third year of the American Women Quarters™ Program. Authorized by Public Law 116-330, this four-year program features coins with reverse (tails) designs emblematic of the accomplishments and contributions of trailblazing American women. Beginning in 2022 and continuing through 2025, the Mint will issue five quarters in each of these years. The ethnically, racially, and geographically diverse group of individuals honored through this program reflects a wide range of accomplishments and fields, including suffrage, civil rights, abolition, government, humanities, science, space, and the arts. The 2024 coins recognize the achievements of Reverend Dr. Pauli Murray, the Honorable Patsy Takemoto Mink, Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, Celia Cruz, and Zitkala-Ša.

As stipulated by the public law, the Secretary of the Treasury selects the women to be honored following consultation with the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum, the National Women’s History Museum, and the Congressional Bipartisan Women’s Caucus.

“I am honored to announce the designs of the 2024 American Women’s Quarters Program,” said Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson. “These beautiful designs recognize the achievements of these extraordinary women, and add to the Mint’s rich history of telling our Nation’s story through enduring examples of numismatic art.”

2024 Reverse Designs

The Secretary of the Treasury selected the final designs in accordance with the design selection process, which is available here. Line art of the designs is available here.

Reverend Dr. Pauli Murray

Designed by Emily Damstra, Artistic Infusion Program

Sculpted by: Joseph Menna, United States Mint Chief Engraver

Depicts Reverend Dr. Pauli Murray’s eyeglass-framed face within the shape of the word “HOPE,” which is symbolic of Murray’s belief that significant societal reforms were possible when rooted in hope. A line from her poem “Dark Testament” that characterizes hope as “A SONG IN A WEARY THROAT” is featured as an additional inscription in the design. The included inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “25₵,” “THE REVEREND DR. PAULI MURRAY,” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.”





The Honorable Patsy Takemoto Mink

Designed by Beth Zaiken, Artistic Infusion Program

Sculpted by John P. McGraw, United States Mint Medallic Artist

Depicts the Honorable Patsy Takemoto Mink holding her landmark “TITLE IX” legislation. In the background, a view of the U.S. Capitol Building prominently features the south wing, home to the U.S. House of Representatives, where Mink served in Congress. The lei she wears represents her home state of Hawaii. The included inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “PATSY TAKEMOTO MINK,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “25 CENTS,” and “EQUAL OPPORTUNITY IN EDUCATION.”





Dr. Mary Edwards Walker

Designed and sculpted by Phebe Hemphill, United States Mint Medallic Artist

Depicts Dr. Mary Edwards Walker holding her pocket surgical kit, with the Medal of Honor on her uniform, and surgeon’s pin at her collar. After receiving the award, she continued to wear the Medal of Honor for the rest of her life. The left side of the design showcases the details of the Medal of Honor. The inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “25 CENTS,” “DR. MARY EDWARDS WALKER,” and “MEDAL OF HONOR 1865.”





Celia Cruz

Designed and sculpted by Phebe Hemphill, United States Mint Medallic Artist

Depicts Celia Cruz flashing her dazzling smile while performing in a rumba style dress. Her signature catchphrase “¡AZÚCAR!” is inscribed on the right. Additional inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “25₵,” and “CELIA CRUZ.”





Zitkala-Ša

Designed by Don Everhart, Artistic Infusion Program

Sculpted by Renata Gordon, United States Mint Medallic Artist

Depicts Zitkala-Ša in traditional Yankton Sioux dress. She is holding a book, which represents her work as an author as well as her successful activism for Native American rights. Behind her, a stylized sun represents her work on The Sun Dance Opera, while a cardinal symbolizes her name, which translates to “Red Bird.” A Yankton Sioux-inspired diamond pattern sits underneath the sun. The included inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “AUTHOR,” “ACTIVIST,” “COMPOSER,” “25 CENTS,” and “ZITKALA-ŠA.”

Common Obverse (Heads) Design

The obverse design of all coins in the American Women Quarters Program is by Laura Gardin Fraser, one of the most prolific female sculptors of the early 20th century, whose works span the art and numismatic worlds. Fraser’s design depicts a portrait of George Washington, which was originally composed and sculpted as a candidate to mark George Washington’s 200th birthday. Though recommended for the 1932 quarter, then-Treasury Secretary Mellon ultimately selected the familiar John Flannigan design. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2024.”

On-sale dates for products containing the 2024 American Women Quarters™ Program will be published on the Mint’s Product Schedule here. When available, the Mint will accept orders at catalog.usmint.gov/.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

