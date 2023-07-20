MDC and Forest ReLeaf of Missouri offer free trees to Missouri communities

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is partnering with Forest ReLeaf of Missouri to provide free trees to Missouri communities through the CommuniTree Program. This year, communities can request that trees be delivered to the MDC Central Regional Office in Columbia on Oct. 12 for pick up.

A healthy tree canopy provides social, environmental, and economic benefits to communities. Through the CommuniTree program, subsidized saplings are offered, free of charge, for trees planted on public property. The program distributes over 10,000 trees to more than 250 partners every year. The 3-gallon trees and shrubs used in this program are grown from 50 species of seedlings provided by MDC.

The application process to receive trees this fall has opened, and the process is as follows:

Review the project CommuniTree Program Criteria and Checklist located here: https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4W9. View available tree species and their descriptions, then make selections based on what is best for your planting project. Once you have selected your trees, you will be prompted to fill out the online application describing the project details, stewardship plan, and contact information. After the application is digitally submitted, Forest ReLeaf staff will review the request, approve the order, and reach out to set up a time for pick up or delivery. Tree giveaways are based on many factors including scheduling and weather; each season’s timeline varies. Typically, there is a very high volume of applicants each year, and patience is appreciated. It is recommended that a planting date is not selected until the order has been confirmed.

More information about this program, including a full list of available trees, can be found at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4WC. Species are limited in supply and will only be available until supplies run out. MDC’s Central Regional Office is located at 3500 E. Gans Road in Columbia.