LTE Base Station System

Rapid rise of urban population, along with an increase in number of telecom subscribers, is due to expansion of the LTE base station system market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Global LTE Base Station System Market Reach to USD 234.50 Billion by 2030 | Top Players Such as - Airspan, AT&T & Alpha." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global LTE base station system market size was valued at USD 32.80 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 234.50 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Increased demand for high-speed broadband services and a rise in consumer awareness of IoT applications such as connected homes & automobiles have boosted the growth of the global LTE base station system market. However, stringent norms for telecom operators in several countries and lack of availability of compatible devices hamper the market growth. On the contrary, the growth of the overall telecom market is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The LTE base station system market is segmented based on product type, end user, and region. By-product type, it is divided into TDD-LTE and FDD-LTE. On the basis of end user, it is classified into residential & small office or home office (SOHO), enterprise, urban, and rural. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into TDD-LTE and FDD-LTE. The TDD-LTE segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the FDD-LTE segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-user, the market is divided into residential & small office or home office (SOHO), enterprise, urban, and rural. The residential & SOHO segment dominated the market, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the rural segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 21.0% through 2023.

The LTE base station system market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the LTE base station system market analysis are Airspan Networks, Alpha Networks Inc., AT&T Intellectual Property, Cisco system, Inc., COMMSCOPE Inc., ERICSSON, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Motorola Solutions, Inc., Nokia Corporation and ZTE Corporation.

Key Findings Of The Study

● By product type, the TDD-LTE segment accounted for the largest LTE base station system market share in 2020.

● Region wise, North America generated highest revenue in 2020 LTE base station system market size.

● On the basis of end user, the residential & SOHO segment generated the highest revenue in LTE base station system market forecast.

