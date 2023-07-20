LaunchDarkly Named to Inaugural Redpoint InfraRed 100

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, Calif., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaunchDarkly , the leading feature management platform, announces its inclusion in the first edition of the Redpoint InfraRed 100 , a comprehensive list of the next 100 promising private companies in Cloud Infrastructure. This curated selection of companies includes the next generation of leaders in the industry, poised to make a significant impact in the cloud infrastructure market.



“LaunchDarkly’s success is the result of the work of many, and we are thankful for all of the employees, customers, and partners that have joined us on our mission to help developers build their best software,” said Dan Rogers, CEO at LaunchDarkly. “We’re thrilled to announce our inclusion in the Redpoint InfraRed 100 list, highlighting the top companies building the next generation of DevOps and developer tools, and the foundation of future tech innovation.”

This is the latest accolade following a series of successes for LaunchDarkly this year. Most recently, the company was awarded a highly coveted CODiE for “Best DevOps Tool” from the Software & Information Industry Association for the innovation and value its platform brings to the DevOps community. Prior to that, LaunchDarkly earned a spot on Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023 for enterprise companies that spearhead their respective industries.

Redpoint Ventures is a leading venture capital firm with a diverse portfolio of successful companies including Twilio, Looker, Nextdoor, Ramp, Stripe, Nubank, HashiCorp, Snowflake, Netflix, Hims, and more. All companies included on their first annual InfraRed 100 are included here.

About LaunchDarkly

Modern software delivery is the foundation for a thriving digital business, but too often, slow, inefficient development cycles, costly outages, and fragmented customer experiences are preventing developers from building their best software. With LaunchDarkly now developers can build and release their best software. The LaunchDarkly platform helps developers innovate on new features faster while protecting them with a safety valve to instantly rewind when things go wrong. Now, developers can target product experiences to any customer segment and maximize the business impact of every feature. And by gradually rolling out new application components, they escape nightmare "big-bang" technology migrations. See why developers at the most innovative companies, including 25 percent of the Fortune 500, build their best software with LaunchDarkly.

