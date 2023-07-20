Resistance Spot Welding Market Size to Hit USD 498.7 Mn, Globally, by 2031 to Grow at a CAGR of 5.5% Says, Transparency Market Research

The resistance spot welding market size is predicted to increase in the coming years owing to accelerated industrialization and expansion in the aviation and automotive sectors. Resistance spot welding is frequently used in the production sector to connect two or more metal pieces. Since it doesn't need any new resources, it increases efficiency and production while requiring less energy.

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global resistance spot welding market accumulated a market worth of US$ 304.7 million in 2022. It is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 498.7 million by the end of 2031.



Resistance spot welding rapidly and effectively creates strong and lasting connections between metal elements. This makes it excellent for use in high-volume manufacturing environments, including the automobile industry, where speed and uniformity with architectural rigidity, longevity, and crashworthiness of car bodywork are critical. Thus, the rise in the automobile industry is expected to drive the resistance spot welding market in the coming years.

Request Sample Report on Resistance Spot Welding Market Analysis 2031. TMR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=32846

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 304.7 Mn Estimated Value US$ 498.7 Mn Growth Rate - CAGR 5.5% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 180 Pages Market Segmentation By Machine Type, By Operation, By Features, By Electrode Shape, By Material Thickness, By End-use Industry, By Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Companies Covered Amada Weld Tech, CenterLine (Windsor) Limited, ESAB Corp., Fronius International GmbH, IDEAL-Werk Gegründet, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd, Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., Obara Corporation, T. J. Snow, Co., and Vehicle Service Group





Competitive Landscape

Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global Resistance Spot Welding market report:

Amada Weld Tech, CenterLine (Windsor) Limited, ESAB Corp., Fronius International GmbH, IDEAL-Werk Gegründet, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd, Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., Obara Corporation, T. J. Snow, Co., and Vehicle Service Group.

Companies are creating new surveillance systems and control algorithms to improve weld quality and uniformity while increasing the industry's share in resistance spot welding. They are also working to reduce the amount of energy used and the amount of CO 2 emitted by resistance spot welding.

Fronius International GmbH announced to expand into Austria and the Czech Republic in 2022. To extend its production capacity, the corporation is spending heavily in production and manufacturing.

announced to expand into Austria and the Czech Republic in To extend its production capacity, the corporation is spending heavily in production and manufacturing. Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. purchased Fori Automation, Inc. in December 2022, a firm that designs, builds, and integrates specialized material handling, installation, assessment, and welding systems.

One of the primary factors driving the growth of the market is the rising utilization rate of resistance welding in the automobile and appliance sectors for production procedures. Resistance welding provides several advantages since, unlike arc and gas welding, no training is necessary to develop the welder's competence. It is appropriate for high-volume manufacturing of affordable goods in a brief period of span.

Resistance spot welding may generate strong and durable junctions between metallic parts including steel beams or panels, making huge, complicated structures easier to build. As a result, expansion in the building industry is increasing the value of the resistance spot welding market.

Organizations in the industry are attempting to improve efficiency and minimize usage of energy by utilizing sophisticated technology. Resistance spot welding technological developments aid in increasing production rates, lowering labor costs, and improving weld quality.

Procure Complete Report (180 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=32846<ype=S

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

North America held a 42% share in 2022.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% in Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

The automatic operation segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% throughout the projected period.

The market in China is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% throughout the projected period.

Europe held a 19% share of the global market in 2022.



Resistance Spot Welding Market: Prominent Drivers and Trends

The automatic operation segment is anticipated to lead the market throughout the forecast period, according to the most recent resistance spot welding market trends. Automatic resistance spot welding is very efficient, dependable, and affordable. The entire process is automated, from loading the pieces to welding and releasing the completed product lead.

Welding material breakthroughs, including the use of novel alloys and coatings, are improving the strength and endurance of welded joints. As a result, technical developments in the technique of welding are increasing the forecasts for the resistance spot welding market.

Resistance Spot Welding Market: Regional Analysis

Based on the most recent resistance spot welding market prediction, Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for the majority of the market from 2023 to 2031. Economic expansion and higher expenditures in the production and business sectors are contributing to the region's market dynamics.

The business in North America is likely to expand rapidly in the foreseeable future. Developments in the aviation and automotive industries are accelerating market growth in the region.

Resistance Spot Welding Market: Key Segments

By Machine Type

Pedestal

Upset Welding

Flash Butt Welding

Seam Welding

Projection Welding



By Operation

Manual

Automatic

Semi-automatic



By Features

Stationary

Bench

Portable



By Electrode Shape

Square

Rectangle

Circular

Others (Cone, Dome, Flat, etc.)

By Material Thickness

Low (Below 2 mm)

Medium (2-4 mm)

High (Above 4 mm)



By End-use Industry

Automotive

Electronics

Construction

Aeronautical

Others (Battery Manufacturing, Metal Fabrication, etc.)



By Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=32846

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com