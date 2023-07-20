Public input meeting for proposed improvements in Medora scheduled July 27

BISMARCK, N.D. – A public input meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. MST on Thursday, July 27, at the Medora Community Center 465 Pacific Avenue in Medora.



The purpose of the meeting is to discuss proposed roadway improvements within the city section of the Interstate 94 Business Loop. This includes Pacific Avenue from the Little Missouri River Bridge to Sixth Street, Little Missouri River Bridge improvements, and a mill and overly for the portion of roadway outside the city section from Exit 24 to Exit 27.



Representatives from the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and Civil Science Inc. will be on hand to answer your questions. Additional information on the project is available online at www.dot.nd.gov/MedoraBusinessLoop .



If unable to attend the public input meeting, written statements or comments must be postmarked or emailed by August 11, 2023, to Kyle Comer, Consultant Project Manager, 531 W Villard St., Suite 1, Dickinson, ND 58601, or email comments@civilscience.com with “Public Input Meeting-PCN 01234” in the letter heading or e-mail subject.



The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:



an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328 2978 or civilrights@nd.gov . TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.



- ### -







CONTACT:

David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

