Montanans to share payout after Raymond James settlement

HELENA, Mont. — Hundreds of Montanans will see money from a multimillion-dollar settlement with a major finance company.

The $13 million agreement with Raymond James Financial comes after several states, including Montana, launched an investigation into charges for commissions.

Officials discovered the company charged what they call unreasonable commissions on small-dollar transactions.

Here in Montana, 260 residents will benefit from the settlement sharing in $36,000 of restitution.

The state will also receive $100,000 as part of a fine payout.

“We’ve been entrusted with protecting Montana consumers. We take that very, very seriously. And a lot of times, these types of transactions are complicated and not in the normal thought process of a normal person. So we’re out there watching, making sure that these companies are doing what they’re obligated to do and not taking advantage of Montanans,” State Auditor and Commissioner of Securities and Insurance Troy Downing told NBC Montana.

Downing urges you to check your statements if you have a brokerage account and to call his office if you have any concerns.

Downing’s office released the following information:

The multi-state investigation, spearheaded by the Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, found that Raymond James charged unreasonable commissions on over 270,000 equity transactions and trades nationwide over the past five years. The practice resulted in customers being overcharged by $8.25 million.

“Our agency is honored to take the lead in this multi-state action to protect Montana investors and hold Raymond James accountable for charging unreasonably high commissions.” Commissioner Downing goes on to say, “Protecting investors from unfair practices is a charge we take seriously. This settlement is a reminder that our agency will hold companies accountable if they breach the trust of their customers.”

Affected Montana customers will receive restitution of the excessive commissions plus interest. Raymond James must also pay administrative fines and costs associated with the investigation. Raymond James will certify in writing that it has changed its policies and has enhanced its procedures to ensure that all commissions are fair and reasonable.

For questions about investing or to report concerns, the Commissioner of Securities and Insurance can be contacted by calling 406-444-2040 or by going to CSIMT.gov.

