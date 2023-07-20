Manchin Announces $13.9 Million for Improvements at Four West Virginia Airports

July 20, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $13,913,818 from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for improvements at four West Virginia airports. The funding is made possible by FAA’s Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

“I am pleased DOT is investing more than $13.9 million to improve service, safety and efficiency at four of our airports across West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin. “West Virginia’s airports are our gateways to the rest of the world, and the funding announced today will boost local tourism and spur economic development throughout our great state. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these investments for years to come and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support transportation hubs across the Mountain State.”

Individual awards listed below: