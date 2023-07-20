Prime Minister to travel to New York City for World Law Congress

CANADA, July 20 - In the face of increasing global uncertainty, particularly in response to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, we continue to work closely with our allies and friends to defend democracy, protect human rights, and uphold the rule of law.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced he will travel to New York City, United States of America, on July 21 to participate in the World Law Congress, where he will emphasize the importance of continued collaboration to uphold the rule of law and build a more peaceful world for everyone. At the Congress, he will present the World Peace & Liberty Award to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who is accepting on behalf of the European Commission, for its commitment to the promotion of peace through law.

While in New York City, the Prime Minister will meet with President von der Leyen and United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres. He will also meet with JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer, Jamie Dimon, to highlight Canada as an ideal investment destination and promote Canada’s positive economic outlook, important work in developing the North American electric vehicle supply chain, and role as a reliable energy supplier and partner.

Quote

“No one is above the law. With threats like Putin’s attempt to arbitrarily redraw the borders of a sovereign country by using force – compounded by other global challenges, including the impacts of a warming planet – we have to keep working together with our partners and allies to build a better and more peaceful world for everyone.” The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

The World Law Congress is hosted by the World Jurist Association, which was founded in 1963 to become a free and open forum for judges, lawyers, law professors and other professionals from around the world to cooperate in strengthening and expanding the rule of law and its institutions.

The European Union is one of Canada’s closest partners on the world stage. The Canada-EU relationship is the oldest formal relationship the EU has with any industrialized country, dating back to 1959.

The Prime Minister last met with President von der Leyen on July 12, 2023 on the margins of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit.

President von der Leyen made her first official visit to Canada in March 2023.

The Prime Minister last met with the United Nations Secretary-General on May 20, 2023, on the margins of the G7 Summit.

Canada and the U.S. share one of the largest trading relationships in the world, with more than $3.4 billion worth of goods and services crossed the border each day in 2022 and $1.2 trillion annually. Canada-U.S. trade is built on long-standing binational supply chains, whereby roughly 80% of Canadian goods exported to the U.S. feed American supply chains for final goods.

