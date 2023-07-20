Camfil Air Quality Professionals Launch Resource on Harnessing Better Employee Productivity with Clean Air

The new resource explains several recent studies that demonstrate the effects of air quality on productivity, cognitive performance, and mental well-being.

/EIN News/ -- Riverdale, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An often overlooked benefit of clean air is its effects on mood, mental health and well-being, and cognitive function. In a new resource, air quality professionals from global air filtration manufacturing company Camfil explain the research linking air quality to productivity in office buildings and at home.

“Modern research clearly shows that the quality of the air filter can make a noticeable difference,” says Mark Davidson, Manager of Marketing and Technical Materials at Camfil, “The higher the volume of air pollution that comes into a building, the more people will suffer from poord air quality symptoms like headaches, irritated eyes, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, etc., resulting in less work getting accomplished.”

The new resource explains several recent studies that demonstrate the effects of air quality on productivity, cognitive performance, and mental well-being, and covers the following topics:

How does air quality affect worker productivity?

How does air quality affect cognitive performance?

How does air quality affect cognitive decline in older adults

The role of premium air filters in improving productivity

Attachment