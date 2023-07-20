MDRX INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of Veradigm Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Veradigm Inc. ("Veradigm ") (NASDAQ: MDRX) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



Veradigm announced on February 28, 2023 that they had discovered internal control failures related to revenue recognition over the previous six quarters, resulting in misstated reported revenues during that time. This has led to an expected reduction in revenue of approximately $20 million dollars from what was reported in the third quarter of 2021 and what was expected to be reported in the fourth quarter of 2022. Veradigm is still evaluating the materiality of the misstatement to determine if prior periods will also require adjustment. Consequently, the company revised its 2023 guidance downward and announced a delay in filing its 2022 annual report.

As a result, Veradigm's share price fell by up to 14.7% during intraday trading on March 1, 2023, causing harm to investors. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/veradigm-lawsuit-submission-form?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, Suite #427

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



