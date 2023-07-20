Talisman Casualty Insurance Company Offers Alternative Risk Management

/EIN News/ -- Carson City, Nevada, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Nevada-based Talisman Casualty Insurance Company is ready to help businesses manage risk with more flexibility and gain access to global reinsurance markets. The firm specializes in helping businesses invest in cell captive insurance, a special form of insurance that allows businesses to exert more control over their future.

“You may find yourself in an industry that is prone to a high degree of risk,” states Talisman Casualty Insurance Company, “and this risk may make you less appealing to traditional insurers who like to see as little risk as possible. While there is nothing wrong with being risk-averse, we do not agree that businesses should be turned away from insurance services simply because they happen to exist beyond an arbitrary risk threshold. We are proud and delighted to share that we can help fill that gap, however. Cell captive insurance is the key.”

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company utilizes an alternative form of risk transfer with their cell captive model that essentially enables a business to insure themselves — and partnering with the firm in this manner also gives business access to Talisman’s expansive, global network of reinsurance markets. The variety of choices available to a business is staggering, especially since they can choose a provider that shares Talisman Casualty Insurance Company’s commitment to technological advancement and client-first policies — with the added benefit of flexible terms that meet their evolving needs.

Cell captive insurance can be complicated to get right, but that is what Talisman Casualty Insurance Company strives to simplify for their clients. Essentially, a legally ring-fenced entity can be established to act as a business insurer. This entity will be legally distinct and share no assets with the business, thus protecting the business during an unfortunate turn of events. The cell’s assets have no connection to the business, so creditors would have to deal with the cell alone.

This type of organization requires a steady, experienced hand to function properly, however. As many have already discovered, Talisman Casualty Insurance Company has the experience and technology to provide this support, should a client so wish. The firm’s involvement is fairly modular, assisting in the erection of a cell and then backing away to allow the business to install its own management practices and personnel or functional take over administration themselves.

The former is only recommended for businesses that already have some experience in the field and can be expected to operate within the bounds of the law and in accordance with their industry requirements. If there is any doubt whatsoever, it is strongly advised that they continue using Talisman Casualty Insurance Company to handle this aspect of their operations.

Commendations for the team’s work are easy to find. Marta D. says, “With the type of business we work in, we need specialized insurance. Many other companies could not provide all of the coverage we needed. Once I started working with Talisman, they blew my expectations away. They were able to provide packaged policies so that my business is fully covered from any risks. They are incredible, positive, and always helpful.”

Customer service, the firm says, forms the cornerstone of every decision they make. Where traditional insurance providers fail to address a business’ evolving needs (or deal with them at all), Talisman Casualty Insurance Company can step in and provide a superior experience.

Concetta W. shares, “When I called just to inquire and ask questions, the agent was quite thorough in explaining coverage, and I found that to be impressive. I phoned them again to be our Marine insurance provider, and ever since then, they have gone above and beyond in helping us with a wide variety of challenges.”

Those looking for an alternative risk management system, superior claims processing and exemplary customer service are welcome to contact Talisman Casualty Insurance Company today to start planning their business’ next insurance decisions. Talisman Casualty Insurance Company encourages all parties to learn more about cell captive insurance and how it can help their businesses flourish even in demanding conditions.





More information regarding the company and its history can be found on the official Talisman Casualty Insurance Company website. Read more here: Talisman Casualty Lawsuits.

