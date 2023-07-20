Construction Composites Market to Reach US$ 7.07 Billion by 2028, CAGR of 4.72%

Construction Composites Market

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group's latest research report, titled "Construction Composites Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the construction composites market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global construction composites market size reached US$ 5.27 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.07 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.72% during 2023-2028.

Construction Composites Market Overview:

Construction composites encompass materials composed of two or more constituent materials that, when combined, exhibit superior properties compared to the individual components. These materials find extensive use in construction, owing to their durability, strength, and ability to withstand harsh environmental conditions. Composites consist of various materials, including fibers, resins, and fillers, mixed in precise ratios to achieve desired properties. Examples of building substances include fiberglass, carbon fiber-reinforced polymer, and polymer concrete. In addition to this, construction composites provide lightweight, high-strength, and durable solutions for infrastructure projects. As a result, these materials find widespread utilization in bridges, buildings, pipelines, and other structures to enhance performance and durability.

Construction Composites Market Trends:

The escalating demand for lightweight and high-strength materials in the building industry and the extensive product usage across several sectors, including automotive, aerospace, and wind energy, on account of its high strength-to-weight ratio, are primarily driving the construction composites market. Besides this, the elevating requirement for green and endurable substances made from recycled textiles that reduce waste and energy consumption and offer efficiency and lowered carbon emissions, owing to the increasing environmental awareness and sustainability concerns, is further augmenting the market growth.

Moreover, the growing popularity of construction composites for rehabilitating old concrete structures, on account of their superior acoustic and thermal insulation properties, and the expanding civil building activities, including roads, airports, bridges, buildings, and related structures, are also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the rising need for corrosion-resistant materials in challenging environments, such as chemical and marine processing, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, technological advancements, including improved manufacturing procedures, the development of innovative substances, and the introduction of the latest applications, are anticipated to propel the construction composites market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Aegion Corporation

• Bedford Reinforced Plastics

• Exel Composites Oyj

• Fibergrate Composite Structures Incorporated (RPM International Inc.)

• Gurit Holding AG

• Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Company Ltd.

• Owens Corning

• Schock Bauteile GmbH

• SGL Carbon SE

• Strongwell Corporation

• UPM Biocomposites

Fiber Type Insights:

• Carbon Fiber

• Glass Fiber

• Others

Resin Type Insights:

• Thermoplastic

• Thermoset

End Use Insights:

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

