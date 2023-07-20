Upgrades improve sewage system in Songhees Nation reserve

CANADA, July 20 - The Province is helping replace aging infrastructure on the Songhees Nation reserve to improve wastewater services and decrease costs for local businesses and residents.

Renewal of the aging sewer system will reduce the volume of wastewater that needs to be treated locally.

“Businesses and families deserve to have critical infrastructure they can rely on. That’s why this upgrade is so important,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “By investing in a renewed sewage system we’re supporting communities as they grow while protecting our environment for future generations.”

The Province has provided $4 million to replace approximately 1,400 metres of pipe in the sewer system. The project will also include the installation of new maintenance holes, catch basins, sewer-inspection chambers and sanitary-service connections.

“This much-needed renewal of aging infrastructure will help improve the efficient removal of wastewater and decrease costs for people who rely on this system,” said Mitzi Dean, MLA for Esquimalt-Metchosin. “These critical upgrades will make a big difference to the Capital Regional District wastewater treatment system and have a positive impact on quality of life for residents.”

This project is part of a $450-million provincial investment in critical community infrastructure to support clean drinking water, treatment of wastewater and solid waste, and greenhouse gas reduction through public infrastructure projects in communities provincewide.

“Songhees Nation welcomes this funding commitment from the Province,” said Chief Ron Sam, Songhees Nation. “These funds will help replace critical infrastructure that impacts every member of our on-reserve community every day, and we look forward to seeing these positive impacts for generations to come.”

This funding is in addition to the $1-billion Growing Communities Fund, which was provided to all 188 B.C. municipalities and regional districts to support unique infrastructure and amenity needs.

Learn More:

For information about the Growing Communities Fund, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/28220

For information about the provincial surplus, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/27862