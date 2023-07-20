Environment minister receives recommendations on sustainability of biomass

CANADA, July 20 - PEI’s Forestry Commission has released recommendations on the biomass sector.

“I appreciate the diligence of the commission in recognizing that recent developments in the biomass sector needed urgent analysis and I am reviewing their recommendations with department staff. I share the commission’s belief that we need to better define biomass and how it fits in with our provincial Net Zero goals." - Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

The 13-member Forestry Commission was appointed by the minister to assist in developing a forest recovery plan and a new forest policy for the province. The Commission began its work in February 2023 and has held several meetings and field trips as part of a process of learning about PEI’s private and public forests, the forest industry, and government’s role in encouraging best practices.

