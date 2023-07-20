Kingsview Partners Welcomes Wealth Managers Kent Bowen, Ashby Dawson, and Trevin Bowen

Former Edward Jones Advisors Open Kingsview Partners Office in Amarillo, Texas

GRANTS PASS, OR, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingsview Partners today announced the opening of their newest office in Amarillo, Texas. Former Edward Jones advisors Kent Bowen, Ashby Dawson, and Trevin Bowen are independent wealth managers who will work out of the same centralized location.

Working with Kingsview allows these advisors to provide comprehensive client services, including holistic financial planning, professional portfolio management, streamlined performance reporting and collaboration with tax and legal professionals.

"Kent, Ashby and Trevin bring vast knowledge and experience to Kingsview Partners, and we couldn't be more pleased to welcome these wealth managers," says Kingsview CEO Sean McGillivray. "Their focus on cultivating strong relationships aligns perfectly with the Kingsview mission of elevating the standard of service within our industry."

Kent Bowen, CFP®, AAMS®

Growing up on a farm near Roswell, New Mexico, Kent was raised with a strong work ethic and moral code he has adhered to throughout his life. "I understand the value of hard work and want to be sure that people see the fruits of their labor," says Kent. "I am blessed to have a career that allows me to help people meet their goals, and I get to be a part of their life."

Kent comes to Kingsview with 24 years of experience and works with a select group of very successful individuals, business owners and professionals who aspire to have a work-optional lifestyle. His practice uses a consultative process to identify clients' current positions, where they want to go, and any potential stumbling blocks to getting there.

This process involves three steps to determine a client's best interest. "First, if we do a review and you're already working with another financial advisor who is doing a great job, I might recommend you stay put. Second, if we identify some gaps in your situation that demonstrate that we are a good fit for each other, I might invite you to be part of our family of clients. Third, if I think you need a change, but I'm not the right fit for your situation, I would personally recommend a financial advisor who I believe might be."

Ashby Dawson, CFP®, AAMS®

Ashby joins Kingsview with 15 years of experience, and her personal measure of success is knowing her clients are poised to meet their goals and protect themselves from life's many uncertainties. "I love to watch people flourish," says Ashby, "and I think well-laid plans build bright outcomes. The right financial advice can help prepare you for whatever life brings – both the expected and the unexpected."

Ashby attended Hardin-Simmons University and graduated with a BA in Finance. She holds credentials as a CFP® (Certified Financial Planner™) and AAMS™ (Accredited Asset Management Specialist™). She has also been featured in Forbes as a Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State and Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State.

Ashby's purpose is to help her clients feel confident, connected and in control of their financial lives. Her exacting and thorough nature allows her to walk alongside clients with creative and strategic solutions. "Always acting in the best interest of my clients as a true fiduciary brings me the greatest satisfaction. It also allows us to sit on the same side of the table when making important decisions."

Trevin Bowen, AAMS®

Trevin was born and raised in Amarillo and attended West Texas A&M, graduating with a Bachelor's in Finance. He knew early on that he enjoyed helping others, and after discovering an aptitude for communication and analytics, Wealth Management became a clear professional path.

Trevin comes to Kingsview with five years of experience, and believes strong relationships are critical in supporting clients throughout their financial journey. "I love getting to know people's stories and successes. It's a privilege to share special moments and memories, and to be a part of something important to them."

This philosophy holds true for Trevin in many different respects. "What makes me feel good and fulfilled is helping people. I love to give my time and experience not only in the finance world, but outside it, too. Lending a hand can come in many forms. It could be setting up a client for social security or helping a neighbor build a fence."

About Kingsview Partners

Kingsview Partners operates Kingsview Wealth Management, a fee-based Registered Investment Advisor that serves thousands of individual clients across the nation through independent advisor offices. The firm's advisory business is complemented by our full-service insurance agency, Kingsview Trust and Insurance, and our comprehensive tax preparation service, Kingsview Strategic Tax Consulting. Kingsview Investment Management, our standalone asset manager, provides investment portfolios to meet various client needs.

Kingsview Wealth Managers have a suite of options that include third-party money managers, insurance carriers, platform providers and custodians. Kingsview Partners maintains custodial relationships with Charles Schwab & Co., TD Ameritrade Institutional, Raymond James & Associates and Interactive Brokers.