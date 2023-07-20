Cardiac Pacemaker Market to Reach US$ 6.08 Billion by 2028, CAGR of 4.0%

Cardiac Pacemaker Market

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group's latest research report, titled "Cardiac Pacemaker Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the cardiac pacemaker market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global cardiac pacemaker market size reached US$ 4.79 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.08 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% during 2023-2028.

Cardiac Pacemaker Market Overview:

Cardiac pacemaker refers to small medical devices implanted in the chest or abdomen of individuals suffering from heart rhythm disorders. They are of several types, including biventricular, single-chambered, dual-chambered, implantable, external, etc. These cardiac pacemaker variants use electrical pulses to monitor and regulate the heartbeat. They help to reduce the risk of cardiac complications, such as stroke and heart failure, mostly caused by an irregular or slow heart rate. Consequently, cardiac pacemaker systems find extensive utilization in hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers across the globe.

Cardiac Pacemaker Market Trends:

The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) among the masses and the expanding geriatric population, which is more susceptible to arrhythmias, congenital heart disease, atrial fibrillation, etc., are primarily driving the cardiac pacemaker market. Additionally, the increasing number of individuals with health insurance policies that offer financial assistance for cardiac pacemakers and lower medical expenses is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the launch of new products with longer battery life and remote monitoring capabilities that enable healthcare professionals to track the performance of the device and diagnose the heart function of patients using a smartphone is also positively influencing the global market.

Moreover, the elevating focus of leading market players on utilizing biocompatible materials to manufacture cardiac pacemakers to minimize the risk of infections and other complications associated with pacemaker implantation is further propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the escalating integration of wireless technology in pacemakers for transmitting data to and from the device with improved accuracy and reliability and the introduction of small and less invasive products that make it easier for surgeons to implant are expected to catalyze the cardiac pacemaker market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Biotronik

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing)Co. Ltd.

• MEDICO s.r.l.

• Medtronic plc

• MicroPort Scientific Corporation

• Oscor Inc. (Integer Holdings Corporation)

• Osypka Medical GmbH.

• Shree Pacetronix Ltd.

Type Insights:

• Implantable

• External

Technology Insights:

• Biventricular

• Single Chambered

• Dual Chambered

• Others

Indication Insights:

• Arrhythmias

• Congestive Heart Failure

• Others

End User Insights:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

