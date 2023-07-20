Idaho Travel Council Announces July MeetingJul20

MEDIA ALERT

Contact: Laurie McConnell

Idaho Tourism

208.287.0781

laurie.mcconnell@tourism.idaho.gov

Idaho Travel Council Announces July Meeting

BOISE, Idaho (July 20, 2023) —The Idaho Travel Council (ITC) will meet at Tamarack Resort (311 Village Dr., Tamarack, ID) on Thursday, July 27, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (MT) in the Fern & Feather Room and on Friday, July 28, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (MT) in the Morgan Room.

On Thursday, agenda items include a welcome and updates from Tamarack Resort; reports from Idaho Commerce and agencies of record Madden Media and Red Sky; updates on lodging collections and the grant program; and Idaho Tourism and Convention Grant application review and discussion. On Friday, application review and discussion will continue followed by grant awards, scope of work updates, ITC Handbook recommendations and any new business.

View the full ITC agenda here. The ITC meeting is open to the public.

The ITC is an eight-member, private-sector advisory board appointed by the Governor. The goal of the ITC, as well as Idaho Tourism, is to grow Idaho’s economy by increasing visitor expenditures throughout the state.

For a full list of ITC members, click here.

To learn more about Idaho Tourism, go to Tourism.Idaho.gov or VisitIdaho.org.

###