Evan Bass Launches New Radio Show for Men

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Evan Bass, men's clinic owner, is proud to announce the launch of a new radio show, "Get Your Man On," and its associated website, GetYourManOn.com."

"I am incredibly excited to begin a show called 'Get Your Man On,' dedicated to helping guys level up medically and personally in every aspect. My goal is to witness men becoming the finest fathers, boyfriends, husbands, and granddads they can be – for their families and themselves," says Evan Bass, men's clinic owner and the host of the radio show. "This show will connect men to professionals and experts, enabling them to navigate the ever-changing landscape of treatments for erectile dysfunction, low testosterone, and anti-aging effects."

"Get Your Man On" will help men with questions ranging from men's health to fatherhood. Evan Bass plans to have a lineup of credible and seasoned professionals to help men all over the country with problems that only men can relate to without being judged for it. The GetYourManOn.com website also helps find an associated clinic for those with erectile dysfunction or low testosterone and seek appropriate treatment from a nearby urologist or medical practitioner.

About Evan Bass

Evan Bass is a retired reality star, entrepreneur, and father of five whose mission is to help guys level up. He's worked with dozens of anti-aging men's clinics nationwide and is considered an expert in men's sexual health. He currently resides just outside Nashville, TN.