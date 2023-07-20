Betterguards Unveils Newly Launched U.S. Product at NBA Summer League

Emerging sports tech company debuts cutting-edge ankle brace, featuring groundbreaking injury protection and recovery technology, to the basketball community

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterguards, a next-generation sports technology innovator, announced today the unveiling of its newly launched U.S. product The BetterGuard during NBA Summer League 2023 in Las Vegas.

The company was one of only five selected as part of the NBA Launchpad program in 2022, which is the leagues’ initiative to source, evaluate, and pilot emerging technologies that advance the NBA's top basketball and business priorities. After its success last year, the Betterguards returned to NBA Summer League offering NBA an up-close look at The BetterGuard's groundbreaking injury prevention and recovery technology shaping the future of basketball.

One of the primary goals for NBA Launchpad is to seek companies that focus on player availability regarding health and rest. Betterguards was one of the original companies selected by NBA Launchpad in 2022 to focus on injury prevention and recovery technology. As part of NBA Summer League 2023, the company presented its game-changing ankle brace technology to NBA league and team executives, strategic partners, and investors.

Fresh off its successful entry into the U.S. market, The BetterGuard is the first-of-its-kind, adaptive ankle brace that offers full mobility and intelligent stabilization to protect against common ankle injuries without restricting freedom of movement. Since Launchpad last year, the company has continued placing athletes' needs at the forefront of innovation. The latest product enhancements include improved positional stability and anatomical design features leading to better overall performance, comfort, and fit. NBA teams are already using the latest Betterguards’ brace to limit the risk of injury for players and promote the health and longevity of their careers.

"We’re thrilled to be back at NBA Summer League and to offer a unique solution for ankle injury prevention," said Betterguards CEO Tony Verutti. "Nobody deserves to miss time due to ankle injuries, and that’s why we’re committed to solving an issue that’s plagued the NBA for decades. The BetterGuard ensures players can stay on the court and compete at the highest level with full mobility and peace of mind.”

Elevating injury prevention tech across the sport

Furthering its commitment to place athletes at the forefront of innovation, Betterguards will focus on initiatives driven by NBA players and trainers, delivering The BetterGuard to the basketball community at large.

The company partnered with Pure Sweat Basketball, a basketball training company with a global footprint founded by Drew Hanlen. As a NEXTGEN partner, The BetterGuard is showcased to players, coaches, and trainers from 47 different countries.

At the Pure Sweat Trainer School on July 12 th Betterguards demonstrated the product in front of a live audience of 150 skill and player development coaches with Cleveland Cavaliers legend Booby Gibson and Hollywood’s rising star Anthony Henderson.

Betterguards demonstrated the product in front of a live audience of 150 skill and player development coaches with Cleveland Cavaliers legend Booby Gibson and Hollywood’s rising star Anthony Henderson. Betterguards partnered with former NBA point guard, children’s book author, and proud father, CJ Watson’s Quiet Storm Foundation focusing on Hoops for Hope, a free youth camp for young, aspiring players, delivering products to campers in North Las Vegas.

Betterguards also partnered with Ball Dawgs, a community-driven media company focused on giving young and aspiring athletes broad exposure to the sport. Ball Dawgs will showcase The BetterGuard via its Celebrity Game circuit across major metropolitan cities, including Las Vegas, New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, and Phoenix.

For more information on Betterguards and its product, please visit betterguards.com.

Media Contact:

Chloe Blair

Uproar PR for Betterguards

cblair@uproarpr.com

615-517-5116

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36c19f95-e6d6-412c-816c-5c3a1a50ada9