Enterprise Communication Infrastructure Market to Reach $354.2 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 16.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research



/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR , July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, " Enterprise Communication Infrastructure Market by Type (Public, Private, Hybrid), by Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud), by End User (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Government, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global enterprise communication infrastructure industry generated $79.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $354.2 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.4% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

The global enterprise communication infrastructure market is driven by factors such as an increase in the need for collaboration and productivity among employees and an increase in demand for enhanced security and compliance. However, the cost of implementation and maintenance hampers market growth. Moreover, an increase in customer engagement and satisfaction is expected to provide lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $79.5 Billion Market Size in 2032 $354.2 Billion CAGR 16.4% No. of Pages in Report 281 Segments Covered Type, Deployment Mode, End User, and Region Drivers Increase in the need for collaboration and productivity among employees.







Increase in demand for enhanced security and compliance. Opportunities Increase in customer engagement and satisfaction Restraints The cost of implementation and maintenance

COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the enterprise communication infrastructure market. In order to maintain business continuity, organizations have rapidly adapted to new communication and interaction platforms.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been major changes in consumer behaviour, preferences, and purchasing power that have had a positive impact on the enterprise communication infrastructure market.

In addition to slowing down the economy overall, the pandemic increased demand for communication infrastructure solutions.

To develop integrated solutions that address the needs of specific industries or business processes, major companies are collaborating with other organizations. These collaborations with companies that provide software, provide services, or engage with other businesses to address the needs of clients are growing the enterprise communication infrastructure market.

The private segment to rule the roost by 2032-

By type, the private segment held the major share in 2022, garnering nearly half of the global enterprise communication infrastructure market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2032. Due to the rise in demand for remote work and collaboration, the emergence of mobile devices and cloud-based solutions, and the need for more integrated and unified communication systems, these factors have contributed to the growth of enterprise communication infrastructure in the private sector. However, the hybrid segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period, owing to the enhanced technologies and tools expected to be adopted, allowing for greater communication and collaboration capabilities while upholding high standards of security and compliance.

The on-premise segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period-

By deployment mode, the on-premise segment contributed to the highest share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global enterprise communication infrastructure market revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. owing to organizations control over their data due to on-premise communication infrastructure, as all communication data is kept on the company's own servers and data centers. On the other hand, the cloud segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 18.3% from 2023 to 2032. owing to the increased employee mobility enabled by cloud-based communication infrastructure since they can use communication tools from any location with an internet connection, making it beneficial for workers to stay connected to the company.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2032-

By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2022, holding nearly two-fifths of the global enterprise communication infrastructure market revenue in 2022. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The same region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period. Owing to the rise in cloud computing and the growing trend of BYOD in organizations, the growth of the enterprise communication infrastructure market in the Asia-Pacific region is growing rapidly.

Leading Market Players: -

Microsoft Corporation

ATandT Intellectual Property

International Business Machines Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Avaya LLC

Orange Business

ALE International, ALE USA Inc.

Verizon

DXC Technology Company

NEC Corporation

The report analyzes these key players in the global enterprise communication infrastructure market. These players have adopted various strategies, such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others, to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

