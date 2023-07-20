Toll Brothers Announces Amenity Center Opening at Regency at Manalapan Active Adult Community in New Jersey

/EIN News/ -- FREEHOLD, N.J., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of the new community clubhouse and amenity center at its Regency at Manalapan 55+ active adult community in Monmouth County, New Jersey. The new professionally decorated clubhouse and two award-winning model homes are now open daily for tours at 53 Sofia Drive in Manalapan.



Regency at Manalapan is a gated, resort-style master-planned community of one- and two-story single-family homes for active adults age 55+. The new 5,000-square-foot state-of-the-art community clubhouse and amenity center at Regency at Manalapan includes an array of indoor and outdoor on-site amenities including a pool, spa, fitness center, fire pit, lounge space, dog park, and bocce, tennis, and pickleball courts.





“The new clubhouse at Regency at Manalapan showcases the grand lifestyle afforded by the numerous amenities and low-maintenance living features that Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities have been providing to New Jersey homeowners since 1982,” said James Fitzpatrick, Group President of Toll Brothers in New Jersey. “Homeowners at Regency at Manalapan will enjoy an amenity-rich lifestyle both within the community itself as well as in the surrounding Monmouth County area.”

Featuring two distinctive new home collections, The Retreat and The Preserve, Regency at Manalapan offers 140 low-maintenance homes with snow removal and lawn care provided. Home designs range from 1,800 to over 3,200 square feet of luxury living space and showcase first-floor primary bedroom suites with spacious walk-in closets, home offices, indoor/outdoor living, smart home features and automation, and designer interiors. Regency at Manalapan homes include open floor plans with 2 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, and 2-car garages. Pricing starts from the upper $700,000s.

Situated only seven miles from downtown Freehold, Regency at Manalapan allows for easy access to luxury shopping and dining opportunities, the beautiful New Jersey beaches, as well as major highways such as the New Jersey Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway.

Regency at Manalapan home buyers will also experience the national award-winning Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

For more information on Regency at Manalapan and Toll Brothers communities throughout New Jersey, call (844) 834-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/NJ.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.



©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc93b844-8b74-439d-a0e3-2a129d1e45d4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2377c04-0c29-47de-ad31-a78301665e5e

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)



